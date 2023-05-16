Is MS Dhoni going to play in next season’s IPL or is he going to call time on his IPL career at the end of the season is a question that bothers most of us. Even though Dhoni has dropped several hints on his future but during Chennai Super Kings’ match against Lucknow Super Giants a few weeks ago, the veteran wicket-keeper batter surprised everyone when he told that he is yet to take a decision on it. MS Dhoni Retirement: Mohammad Kaif Shares Thoughts on CSK Skipper Hanging Up His Boots After IPL 2023, Says 'He Has Given Enough Hints'.

MSD, who has performed well in his duties of a finisher in this year’s IPL, may once again play in the cash-rich league for one more time at least, although an official statement from him is yet to come. Recently, former CSK cricketer, Suresh Raina revealed that the ex-India captain is aiming to play this year as well as next year’s IPL. After CSK’s last home fixture, its CEO dropped a big update on the MSD’s future.

Kasi Viswanathan Gives Major Update on MSD’s Future

CSK CEO said "We believe MS Dhoni is going to play next season as well so I hope fans will continue to support us like every time". pic.twitter.com/1WZB0oTATP — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 15, 2023

The CSK CEO revealed that MSD is likely to feature in one more season. "We believe MS Dhoni is going to play next season as well, so I hope fans will continue to support us like every time," the franchise’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan declared.

Dhoni, is the most capped player in the Indian Premier League history with four titles in his bag as CSK captain. He joined the franchise for a staggering Rs six crores in the first ever IPL auction. He has played in all 16 editions of the IPL.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2023 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).