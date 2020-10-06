Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 21. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on October 7, 2020. KKR will enter this game with a defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC), while CSK registered a thumping victory against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their last encounter. MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings has won two games out five matches they have played so far, while KKR under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik has won two out of four games. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020, Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. KXIP vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match Result: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis Infuse Life into Chennai Super Kings' Campaign, Shape Confidence-Boosting Win Over Kings XI Punjab by 10 Wickets.

KKR failed to chase down the mammoth target of 229 runs against Delhi Capitals in their previous, however, they did put a good show with the bat as they managed to score 210/8 in 20 overs. Chennai Super Kings after facing three defeats in a row boosted their morale with 10 wickets victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) where they chased down the target of 179 runs in 17.4 overs. where Shane Watson made 83 runs from 53 balls and Faf du Plessis scored 87 runs from 53 balls. The head to head record between KKR and CSK is that both teams have played 23 games in IPL in which CSK has won on 14 occasion while KKR has won 8 times. DC vs KKR Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Scores His First Fifty of the Season as Dehli Capitals Register 18-Run Win.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - Your ideal choice for wicket-keeper should be MS Dhoni for KKR vs CSK Dream11 team.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - The four batsmen for KKR vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 team should be Faf du Plessis (CSK), Ambati Rayadu (CSK), Shane Watson (CSK) and Shubman Gill (KKR).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for your Dream11 team should be Andre Russell (KKR) and Ravindra Jadeja (CSK).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots for KKR vs CSK Dream11 IPL team should be filled by Deepak Chahar (CSK), Piyush Chawla (CSK), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (KKR) and Shivam Mavi (KKR).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Faf du Plessis (CSK), Ambati Rayadu (CSK), Shane Watson (CSK), Shubman Gill (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), MS Dhoni (CSK), Deepak Chahar (CSK), Piyush Chawla (CSK), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (KKR), Shivam Mavi (KKR)

Faf du Plessis (CSK) is in tremendous touch and he should be elected as captain for your Dream11 team, while Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) can be elected as vice-captain.

