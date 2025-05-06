With two back-to-back wins, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have still got their IPL 2025 play-off hopes alive, when they face bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings in the 57th Indian Premier League Season 18 match. The KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match will be the 12th game for both franchisees in the ongoing tournament, and it will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Chennai Super Kings are already out of the play-off slot, so they have not much to fight for in the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match, except for an attempt to escape from the last position. Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Rajasthan Royals by One Run in IPL 2025; Andre Russell's 57 off 25 Balls Help KKR Beat RR Twice This Season As Riyan Parag's 95 Goes in Vain.

Ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match, CSK have been in terrible form, having lost all four games in a row. Legend MS Dhoni's side have gathered only two wins in the entire season, and have also suffered a heavy defeat at home in their previous meet with the Knights. The KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match should be treated as a do-or-die by the hosts, they have 11 points from 11 games and wins in all three remaining league phase matches might somewhat guarantee them a playoff slot. KKR vs CSK IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens.

KKR vs CSK Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have featured against each other in 31 matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, KKR are behind with only 11 wins, while CSK have 19 wins. One match ended with no result.

KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Sunil Narine MS Dhoni Ajinkya Rahane Noor Ahmad Andre Russell Ravindra Jadeja

KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Key Battles

Quality spinners have been a big trouble for MS Dhoni. The CSK legend has been very defensive and clueless against particularly Sunil Narine over the years, having a strike-rate of just above 50. Whether Narine can get Dhoni out again, or the no. 7 can finally give an answer will be a spectacle of the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match. Ajinkya Rahane has 327 runs in IPL 2025 so far, the highest by a KKR player. But his strike rate has been low after the powerplay. If CSL's leading wicket-taker Noor Ahmad gets the better of him or he manages to save his wicket and score more will be a scene. Andre Russell was monstrous with the bat in the last match. A similar innings from him would be expected against a struggling CSK. Seasoned spinner Ravindra Jadeja might get some brutal hits from the batter, but his target must be to get Russell out in the process.

KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 7. The KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports Network HD/SD TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same. KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Preview: MS Dhoni’s Possible Eden Swansong Set To Overshadow Kolkata Knight Riders’ Must-Win Clash vs Chennai Super Kings.

KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Impact Players

Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Vaibhav Arora are expected to be the impact player choices for Kolkata Knight Riders in the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match. Matheesha Pathirana and Shivam Dube might be the impact players for Chennai Super Kings, just like the last thriller against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

