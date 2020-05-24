KL Rahul Flaunts His New Hairstyle Amid Lockdown 4.0, Says ‘Mind Gone, Hair Gone’

KL Rahul (Photo Credits: Instagram)

KL Rahul is one of the most stylish players in the Indian Cricket team. Just like his batting, KL Rahul aces the fashion game as well. Now the Indian wicket-keeper batsman has flaunted his new look on social media where he was spotted having shorter hair. The batsman captioned the snap as, “Mind gone hair gone.” The Indian cricketers wait for the cricketing action to start soon amid the menace of the coronavirus which has caused a lockdown in the country. As of now, India is going through Lockdown 4.0 which will end on May 31, 2020. KL Rahul Hilariously Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal for TikTok Videos, Says ‘He Should Stick to Bowling Googlies’.

The sporting action all across the world has come to halt due to the outspread of the coronavirus and this obviously includes India. Needless to say that the sportsmen also have no option than to be confined to their homes. KL Rahul too has been at his home in Bengaluru and is waiting for the lockdown 4.0. However, Rahul updates his social media account very often and keeps his fans informed about his activities. Now here’s the look that KL flaunted. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram mind gone, hair gone 🤯🔒 A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on May 23, 2020 at 4:27am PDT

Talking about the return of the Indian cricket team, the BCCI has been planning a camp for the cricketers. The camp would be held in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh which relatively has fewer cases of the coronavirus. So far the state has reported only 180 cases of COVID-19.