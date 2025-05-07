Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Kolkata Knight Riders will look to keep their IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive when they take on Chennai Super Kings. The defending champions have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far in IPL 2025 but have managed to string together a couple of wins, the last of which came against Rajasthan Royals by just one run at the Eden Gardens. Kolkata Knight Riders need to beat Chennai Super Kings at all costs to stay alive in the IPL 2025 playoffs race and the defending champions would hope to be at nothing but their absolute best against MS Dhoni and his team. KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings.

CSK are a team who have nothing to lose. The five-time champions were the first side to be officially knocked out of the race to enter the IPL 2025 playoffs and they will look to play for pride and also spoil KKR's party. MS Dhoni and his team have had a poor campaign, but their recent performances by youngsters like Ayush Mhatre, Shaik Rasheed and Dewald Brevis would inspire confidence in their camp. CSK will eye just their third win of the season. KKR had outclassed CSK comprehensively the last time these two sides clashed in IPL 2025. KKR vs CSK IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens.

When is KKR vs CSK IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Kolkata Knight Riders take on Chennai Super Kings in match 57 of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, May 7. The KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of KKR vs CSK Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of KKR vs CSK Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Expect KKR to come out on top and hand CSK yet another defeat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2025 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).