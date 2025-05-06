KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders will be locking horns with Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the 57th Indian Premier League 2025 match. The KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on May 7. KKR will be hosting the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match after winning two matches in a row, while CSK are struggling with four consecutive losses. KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 57.

IPL 2025 playoff hopes are over for the Chennai Super Kings, so they don't have anything to fight for in the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match, other than an attempt to climb up the ladder, but for Kolkata Knight Riders, this is a must-win. The Knight Riders are at the sixth spot with 11 points from 11 games, while CSK are last four points from 11 matches.

KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni (CSK)

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR), Rinku Singh (KKR), Ayush Mhatre (CSK)

All-Rounders: Sunil Narine (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Khaleel Ahmed (CSK), Noor Ahmad (CSK)

KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell (vc) KKR vs CSK Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Match 57.

KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

MS Dhoni (CSK), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR), Rinku Singh (KKR), Ayush Mhatre (CSK), Sunil Narine (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Khaleel Ahmed (CSK), Noor Ahmad (CSK)

