Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 38. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 20, 2020. Both KXIP and DC will enter this game on a winning note. DC under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game, while KXIP led by KL Rahul won against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last match. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page if you are looking for KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 team selection with recommended players as captain and vice-captain. We will also help you with probable lineup to pick your fantasy XI. KXIP vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 38.

KXIP vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: KL Rahul

KL Rahul has been in consistent form and has scored more than 500 runs consecutively in last three season. He is the current orange cap holder. In the previous game against Mumbai Indians Rahul scored 77 runs from 51 balls which helped Punjab level the score. The match went on to the secon super-over where KXIP chased down 12 runs with two balls to spare. KL Rahul also does good job behind stump as wicket-keeper, therefore, he should be selected as captain of your Dream11 team. MI vs KXIP Match in IPL 2020 Greatest T20 Game Ever! Two Super Overs, Scintillating Yorkers, Stupendous Striking, Jaw-Dropping Saves & Other Factors Which Justify the Fact.

KXIP vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is an opening batsman for Delhi Capitals and also a very good fielder. Dhawan is in very good form as he played an unbeaten knock of 101 runs from 58 balls which included 14 boundaries and a six. His inning helped DC chased down the targer of 180 runs in 19.5 overs with 5 wickets in hand. Shikhar Dhawan would best fit as vice captain for KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 Team.

KXIP vs DC Probable Playing XI

KXIP Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

DC Likely Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

The upcoming game will be an important one for KL Rahul and his men as they have to win almost all games from here onwards to keep their hope for playoff qualification alive. With Chris Gayle in form and positive Punjab side after two consecutive victories, we can expect KXIP to give a tough fight to in form Delhi Capitals in upcoming IPL 2020 match no 38.

