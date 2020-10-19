Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 38 of the Indian Premier League 2020. KXIP vs DC clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 20, 2020 (Tuesday). Both teams are on a winning run at the moment and would be hoping to continue that when they face each other. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Team, can scroll down below. Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Match Greatest T20 Game Ever!.

Delhi Capitals are on top of the IPL 2020 team standings and are looking well on their way to qualify for the playoffs. However, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will take on a resurgent Kings XI Punjab, who have won two games on the bounce. KXIP defeated second-placed Mumbai Indians in their last game in dramatic fashion and would be looking to get the better of yet another team in the top half of the points table. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

KXIP vs DC, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – KL Rahul (KXIP) and Nicholas Pooran (KXIP) must be your keepers.

KXIP vs DC, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Prithwi Shaw (DC) and Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) must be your batsmen.

KXIP vs DC, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Marcus Stoinis (DC) and Axar Patel (DC) must be your all-rounders for this game.

KXIP vs DC, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Chris Jordan (KXIP), Arshdeep Singh (KXIP), Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP) and Kagiso Rabada (DC) must be your bowlers for this game.

KL Rahul (KXIP) must be your captain for this game while Marcus Stoinis (DC) can be named as the vice-captain.

