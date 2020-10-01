Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a convincing win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). MI defeated KXIP by 48 runs to win their second game of the season. With this win, Mumbai Indians move to top of the IPL 2020 points table while Kings XI Punjab slide to sixth spot. Set a target of 192, KXIP could only manage 143 for eight in 20 overs. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated: MI Moves to Top Spot on Team Standings, KXIP Slump to 6th Place.

Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya powered Mumbai Indians to 191 after a quick-fire fifth-wicket stand of 67 runs. While Pollard scored 47 off 20 balls, Pandya scored 30 off just 11 balls. Apart from them, captain Rohit Sharma scored 70 off just 45 balls while wickets were falling around him.

Following the win, Rohit said, “was a great win. We didn't start really well, but we always knew with the kind of attack Punjab had we wanted to capitalise. Those two guys they back themselves to get the runs, it's nice to have them in form as well. It wasn't going to be easy with the ball against KXIP batting line-up. We knew we had to get early wickets and everything went to plan, credit to the bowlers. The last game the execution wasn't exactly right at the death with the ball. So we discussed and wanted to improve.” Fans Hail Collective Effort of Rohit Sharma and Co As Mumbai Indians Beats Kings XI Punjab by 48 Runs in Dream11 IPL 2020.

# Rohit Sharma became the third batsman to enter 5000 runs club in IPL.

# Apart from Rohit, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina have scored 5000 or more runs in IPL.

# This was Mumbai Indians' 14th win over Kings XI Punjab in IPL.

# Rohit Sharma scored his 38th half-century.

For Kings XI Punjab, Nicholas Pooran was the top-scorer with 44 off just 27 balls. James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar picked two wickets each for Mumbai.

