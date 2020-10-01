The Mumbai Indians took on the Kings XI Punjab in the 13th game of the Indian Premier League 2020 and it was Rohit Sharma’s men who walked away with the last laugh. KL Rahul's KXIP lost the game by 48 runs they chased a total of 192 runs. Needless to say that the fans had gone gaga over Rohit Sharma who slammed 70 runs from 45 balls and a cameo from Keiron Pollard also set the Internet on fire. Even the Mumbai Indians bowlers did a decent job of scalping wickets at regular intervals and made sure the KXIP batsmen do not form a formidable partnership to bother Rohit Sharma’s men. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated: MI Moves to Top Spot on Team Standings, KXIP Slump to 6th Place.

It was a collective effort from the Mumbai Indians side as they walked away with the last laugh. Only Nicholas Pooran from Kings XI Punjab could score 44 runs from 27 balls and was the highest scorer of the team. Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar and James Pattinson all snapped two wickets each. TrentBoult and Krunal Pandya got one wicket each. Now, let's have a look at the reactions below:

Bumrah's smiling. Ro's smiling. We are smiling! — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 1, 2020

Another one

•If decock misses out Rohit will get you •If they both misses out SKY, Ishan will get you •If they all misses out hardik and pollard will get you And bumrah will always get you!!!! This is my champion team @mipaltan 💙💙💙#MI #OneFamily #KXIPvsMI #MIvsKXIP #ipl2020 pic.twitter.com/fCK1QtK7kA — Rohit sharma Fans TN (@ImRo45_FansTN) October 1, 2020

Add two points

Net run rate must important for every match to qualify the play offs.. MI💙🇮🇳 having positive run rate.. This match some run rate will add with 2 points. What come back Paltan!! @ImRo45 @Jaspritbumrah93 @hardikpandya7 @surya_14kumar ✌️✌️ — Ashok Thati (@AshokThati7) October 1, 2020

Rohit

😍😍 Huge respect to Mumbai Indians for winning it @ImRo45 for achievement for 5k runs as well as most Man of the match record Love from Nepal 🇳🇵🇳🇵🇳🇵 Hitman45 — Adorer Hunter Aashiq (@Aashiq67281266) October 1, 2020

Last one

KL Rahul was obviously disappointed with the defeat. With this winn, Mumbai Indians climbs the top of the IPL 2020 charts with four points in their kitty. Their net run-rate is +1.094.

