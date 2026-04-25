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Cricket Cricket Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast With the tournament reaching its business end, both teams are desperate for points to keep their playoff aspirations alive.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season continues its high-stakes run as the Quetta Gladiators face the Karachi Kings in Match 37 at the Gaddafi Stadium. With the tournament reaching its business end, both teams are desperate for points to keep their playoff aspirations alive. Karachi Kings currently sit in sixth place with eight points, while Quetta Gladiators trail in seventh with six points, making this a pivotal 'must-win' encounter for both franchises. PSL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: The Race for the Final Spots Explained

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Match Schedule and Timing

The contest is set to take place in the afternoon in Lahore, with the toss expected to play a vital role due to the heat factor.

Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings (Match 37)

Date: Saturday, 25 April 2026

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium

Toss Time: 2:30 IST

Match Start: 3:00 IST How to Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Live Streaming Online

Fans can follow the action live through various digital platforms. In Pakistan, the match will be streamed on the following apps:

Tamasha: Offers high-definition streaming and is often the primary digital destination for PSL fans.

Tapmad: Another reliable subscription-based platform providing ad-free coverage.

Myco: A popular choice for interactive streaming experiences.

However, note that there is currently no official TV broadcast or live streaming platform available for viewers in India for the 2026 season.

PSL 2026 Free Telecast and TV Channels

Television viewers in Pakistan can watch the game for free on PTV Sports, the national broadcaster. Additionally, A Sports and Ten Sports provide comprehensive coverage, including pre-match and post-match expert analysis. Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf Involved in On-field Altercation During PSL 2026 Match (Watch Video).

Critical Playoff Implications

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings fixture is more than just a regular-season game; it is a battle for survival. Karachi Kings boosted their confidence with a recent victory over Lahore Qalandars, led by captain David Warner's unbeaten 63. A win tonight would see them leapfrog into the top four, depending on other results.

For the Quetta Gladiators, the stakes are even higher. Having managed only three wins from nine matches, Saud Shakeel’s side needs a flawless run in their remaining fixtures. The team will rely heavily on the batting form of Hasan Nawaz and the wicket-taking abilities of spinner Abrar Ahmed to dismantle the Kings’ formidable top order

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).