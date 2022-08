New Delhi, Aug 30: Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) have become the third franchise owners in the second edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) to be held in India from September 16. The second edition of the league will be a four-team franchise affair with Adani Group and GMR Group having already acquired a team each. LLC will start at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata followed by Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur. The venues for play-offs and finals are yet to be decided.https://www.latestly.com/sports/cricket/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2022-steve-smith-keen-to-be-in-australias-scheme-of-things-4142892.html

Ranjan Pai, chairman, MEMG said, "We are excited on this partnership with Legends Cricket League. This association with a sport that's loved by every Indian, will enable us to reach out and positively impact the lives of fellow Indians to realise their dreams through world-class education and healthcare services, besides ensuring financial protection of hospitalisation through health insurance." Vivek Khushalani, chairman, LLC said, "We are happy to onboard Manipal Group as our third franchise. Associating with the cricketing legends will help the brand even more."