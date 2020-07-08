Live Cricket Streaming and Telecast of ENG vs WI: International cricket makes a comeback after a gap of 117 days. England vs West Indies will be the first match played after the coronavirus lockdown. Since March, fans have been deprived of live cricket action due to COVID-19 crisis. Now, after four months fans will witness live cricket as England and West Indies go head-to-head in the first of three-match Test series. Cricket fans will be searching for ENG vs WI live streaming online to watch the game on the go. Apart from it, fans will want to know which channel will telecast ENG vs WI Test in India. Worry not, as we have lined below all the information regarding England vs Windies live streaming online and live telecast along with live score updates. Live Cricket Action Resumes With England vs West Indies 1st Test 2020; Fans Excited Ahead of ENG vs WI Match in Southampton.

All-rounder Ben Stokes will lead the hosts in the absence of Joe Root, who will be attending the birth of his second child. Jason Holder, on the other hand, will be in charge of the West Indies side. All eyes will be on James Anderson as he is set to lead England’s pace attack. Apart from players, fans will have their eyes on the Southhampton weather as well. The forecast doesn’t hold good, and there is a possibility of rain during the day one of the Test.

England vs West Indies, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 1 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

The 1st England vs West Indies Test begins on July 08, 2020 (Wednesday). The first Test match will be played at Ageas Bowl in Southhampton and is scheduled to start at 03:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). England vs West Indies 1st Test 2020: James Anderson vs Kraigg Brathwaite and Other Exciting Mini-Battles to Watch Out for in Southampton.

England vs West Indies, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 1 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) holds the broadcast rights of England vs West Indies Test series 2020 in India. So, fans can watch the live telecast of ENG vs WI 1st Test 2020 on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels. No Hindi commentary will be available for this match.

England vs West Indies, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online

Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV will provide the live streaming of ENG vs WI 1st Test 2020 Day 1 in India. The ENG vs WI live streaming will be available on SonyLiv website and mobile app as well. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of ENG vs WI with free live streaming available on JIO TV. Airtel TV will also provide online streaming of ENG vs WI. England vs West Indies, Southampton Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast: Here’s How Weather Will Behave.

England vs West Indies, 1st Test Match 2020 Day 1 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates

If you are not able to watch ENG vs WI 1st Test online or on TV, you can always follow the live score updates online. The ENG vs WI 1st Test live score updates, and ball-by-ball commentary will be available here on ICC's official site. Hoping that weather stays dry so that fans can witness live cricket action after 117 days.

