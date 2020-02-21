Live Cricket Streaming of India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match on DD Sports, Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of IND W vs AUS W on TV and Online

Smriti Mandhana (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The Indian women will take on Australia in the first game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. The match will be held at the Spotless Stadium in Sydney in Australia. In this article, we bring you the live streaming and score, telecast details of the game, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Both India and Australia have had a great time in the warm-up games. The Indian women had locked horns Pakistan and West Indies and secured wins in both. Australia too got past South Africa in the warm-up game. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Time Table & Schedule in IST for Free PDF Download Online: Check Fixture Dates, Match Timings, Venue Details of Twenty20 CWC in Australia.

Both India and Australia met each other ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. The Women in Blue tasted victory in the robin rounds against the same opponent, but the Aussies went on to beat Mithali Raj & co by 11 runs in the finals. The marquee event will feature ten teams and the squads are divided in Group A and B. Group A comprises Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Whereas Group B has teams like West Indies, England, Pakistan, South Africa and Thailand. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

India vs Australia, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 1 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India will take on Australia in the Match 1 of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2020. IND vs AUS fixture will have a start time of 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) or 08:00 GMT local time. Toss will take place at 1:00 pm IST or 07:30 GMT. The match will be held at the Spotless Stadium at Sydney in Australia.

India vs Australia, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 1 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

You can watch India vs Australia on Star Sports India TV channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2020 and will bring the live coverage of all 48 matches. So, watch the free live telecast of India vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2020 match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 or Star Sports 1 Hindi. You can also catch IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup game on Doordarshan’s DD Sports.

India vs Australia, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 1 Free Live Streaming Online

Hotstar, a subsidiary of Star India, will provide viewers with the live streaming option to catch ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2020. You can log on to it and get India vs Australia free live streaming online.

India vs Australia, ICC Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup 2020 Match 1 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharati Sports

Just in case you are unable to catch the big game on your television set and online, do not worry. You can always tune into Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel for the same and listen to the commentary of the game.