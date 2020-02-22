Live Cricket Streaming of New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match on Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of NZ W vs SL W on TV and Online

New Zealand Women's Cricket Team (Photo Credits/ Twitter/White Ferns)

In the third match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, New Zealand Women will take on Sri Lanka Women. This is the first match for both the teams. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are part of Group A, alongside hosts Australia, India and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in ICC T20 Women’s World Cup 2020, can scroll down below for more details. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Points Table Updated.

Both New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be looking to open their campaign on a winning note. The competition in Group A is going to be a tough one with India already handing a defeat to favourites Australia. Poonam Yadav’s Mother Says ‘Proud of My Daughter’s Performance’ After Leg Spinner Produces Match-Winning Spell in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

New Zealand W vs Sri Lanka W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 3 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

New Zealand Women's vs Sri Lanka Women's match in Group A will start at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 11:00 pm GMT. The match will be played on February 22, 2020 (Saturday) at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth.

New Zealand W vs Sri Lanka W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 3 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2020 and will bring the live coverage of all 48 matches. So, fans can watch the free live telecast of New Zealand Women's vs Sri Lanka Women's match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels.

New Zealand W vs Sri Lanka W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 3 Free Live Streaming Online

Hotstar, the official streaming partner of Star India, will provide viewers with the live streaming option to catch ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2020. Fans can catch the live action of New Zealand Women's vs Sri Lanka Women's match on the app as well as the website of Hotstar.

New Zealand’s Sophie Devine has been in great form and will be key to the team’s success. Sri Lanka will be looking to stop Devine from yet another match-winning performance.