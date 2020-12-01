Colombo Kings will take on Dambulla Viiking in the latest round of Lanka Premier League 2020 fixture. The seventh match in the competition will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on December 1, 2020 (Tuesday). Colombo Kings are the team in form and have won two games on the bounce with the first victory coming in a Super Over. Meanwhile, Dambulla Viikings lost to Jaffna Stallions in their previous match after winning their opening game of the season. Shahid Afridi, Mohammed Amir Get into War of Words With Young Afghanistan Player Naveen-ul-Haq During Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators, Lankan Premier League 2020.

Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking, LPL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking LPL 2020 match on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Lanka Premier League (LPL) in India. So fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to catch the live-action of the opening match of LPL 2020.

Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking, LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans can also catch the Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT platform on Sony Network, will be live streaming the CK vs DV LPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Apart from that JIO subscribers can also catch the live action on JIO TV.

Squads:

Dambulla Viiking Squad: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Paul Stirling, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka(c), Anwar Ali, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Aftab Alam, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lahiru Kumara, Sudeep Tyagi, Samiullah Shinwari, Angelo Perera, Pulina Tharanga, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Oshada Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Sachindu Colombage

Colombo Kings Squad: Dinesh Chandimal(w), Laurie Evans, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Angelo Mathews(c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Dushmantha Chameera, Amila Aponso, Dhammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Karim Sadiq, Tharindu Kaushal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kalana Perera, Navod Paranavithana, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayake, Tharindu Ratnayake

