Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Amir got into a war of words with Naveen-Ul Haq during the Lankan Premier League 2020. This incident happened during the match between Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators. The video of the incident went viral on social media and was posted by several netizens. So apparently Afridi told Naveen-Ul-Haq that he has been scoring centuries in international cricket even before the bowler was born. So here's what exactly happened. At the18th over of the match when the Afghanistani player was up for his bowling duties. Amir hammered the ball to the boundary on the fourth ball. In the fifth ball of the over, Amir came back quickly and bowled a dot ball. LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed to Play for Galle Gladiators in Lankan Premier League.

Now Naveen was the one who started sledging and abused Amir and there started a showdown between the two. Now in the 20th over, we once again had a De Ja Vu of the 18th over and this time we had Shahid Afridi who spoke to the Afghani youngster. By the end of the match, when Afridi was shaking hands with everyone, veteran all-rounder reportedly told the Afghan rookie, "Son I was scoring 100s in international cricket before you were born". Check out the video of the incident below.

Smiles from Afridi - and then a scowl! 😁😠 What a character! 🤣 Tempers flaring a little after Afridi's Galle Gladiators beaten by Kandy Tuskers in #LPL2020 Tuskers' Naveen-ul-Haq had shared words with Mohammad Amir - and Afridi wasn't amused! #KTvGG pic.twitter.com/h9u2l6OvQC — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 30, 2020

Talking about the game, Kandy Tuskers went on to beat Galle Gladiators and thus sealed their first win in the LPL 2020-21. The Kandy Tuskers have so far played three games in the tournament.

