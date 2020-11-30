Kandy Tuskers will be locking horns with Galle Gladiators in the Match 6 of Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on November 30 (Monday). Both teams have made a terrible start – losing their first two games – and will be raring to register their first win. Kandy Tuskers are coming off a narrow four-run defeat against Dambulla Viiking. On the other hand, Galle Gladiators faced a humiliating eight-wicket loss against Jaffna Stallions in their previous outing. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of KT vs GG clash. Watch Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions Lanka Premier League Match Telecast on TV.

Although the two sides haven’t tasted a win yet, they boast off a strong squad. Dashers like Danushka Gunathilaka, Hazratullah Zazai and skipper Shahid Afridi will have the onus to put runs on board for Gladiators. At the same time, Mohammad Amir and Akila Dananjaya will handle mantle in the bowling department. Coming to the Tuskers, Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis are very well able to torment the bowlers while Dale Steyn, Munaf Patel and Irfan Pathan are big names in the bowling department. As the clash takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming details. LPL 2020 Schedule, Time Table for PDF Download Online.

Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators, LPL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators LPL 2020 match on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Lanka Premier League (LPL) in India. So fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to catch the live-action of the opening match of LPL 2020.

Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators, LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans can also catch the Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT platform on Sony Network, will be live streaming the DV vs JS LPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Apart from that JIO subscribers can also catch the live action on JIO TV.

Squads:

Galle Gladiators: Danushka Gunathilaka, Hazratullah Zazai, Shahid Afridi(c), Azam Khan(w), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Milinda Siriwardana, Shehan Jayasuriya, Mohamed Shiraz, Mohammad Amir, Asitha Fernando, Chadwick Walton, Akila Dananjaya, Waqas Maqsood, Lakshan Sandakan, Ahsan Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Chanaka Ruwansiri

Kandy Tuskers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera(w/c), Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Priyamal Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dilruwan Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kaveeshka Anjula, Brendan Taylor, Dale Steyn, Munaf Patel, Ishan Jayaratne , Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Samarakoon, Lasith Embuldeniya, Kevin Koththigoda, Irfan Pathan, Nishan Madushka, Chamikara Edirisinghe

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2020 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).