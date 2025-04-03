India lift ICC World Cup 2011, and Yuvraj Singh with 'player of the tournament' award (Photo Credit: X@YUVSTRONG12)

Mumbai, April 3: Fourteen years ago, on April 2, 2011, India won the ICC ODI World Cup trophy after a gap of 28 years. MS Dhoni’s team defeated the Sri Lankan side at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Here, we will take a look at the main architects of India's 2011 World Cup victory. I Still Get Goosebumps: India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 Winning Squad Relive Famous Win on 14-Year Anniversary.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

Winning the World Cup was Sachin Tendulkar’s lifelong dream, and his teammates ensured it came true in 2011. Sachin was the second-highest run scorer of the 2011 World Cup.

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credit: Twitter/@kartik_vlsi)

The Player of the Tournament at the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh, was India's key player with both bat and ball.

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir (Photo credit: Instagram @gautamgambhir)

Gautam Gambhir was instrumental in the final, making 97 runs despite tremendous pressure. He was the top scorer for India in the 2011 World Cup final.

Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan (Photo Credit: 'X'/ICC)

Zaheer Khan was India's top wicket-taker in the 2011 World Cup, spearheading the bowling attack with his precision and swing. 'We Did It For a Billion People': Yuvraj Singh Reminisces India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 Winning Night; Dedicates Victory To Sachin Tendulkar (See Post).

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

MS Dhoni’s 91* in the 2011 cricket World Cup final and calm leadership were instrumental in India’s triumph.