Malaysia vs Hong Kong, 3rd T20I Match Live Cricket Streaming: Check Live Cricket Score, Watch Free Telecast of MAL vs HK T20I Series 2020

Malaysia vs Hong Kong T20I (Photo Credits: @CricketHK/Twitter)

The five-match series between Malaysia and Hong Kong now enters the third game. It is a must-win game for Hong Kong to stay alive in the series as Malaysia lead the series 2-0. The hosts will now be looking to make it 3-0 and seal the series. For live streaming of Malaysia vs Hong Kong 3rd T20, you can scroll down. Apart from live streaming, you will get Malaysia vs Hong Kong live score updates details as well. Malaysia Vs Hong Kong, Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match.

In the series opener, the home side emerged victorious by 21 runs via Duckworth Lewis method. And then in the second match, they emerged victorious by 35 runs. The Malaysian team will now be looking to clinch the series in this fixture.

When to Watch Malaysia vs Hong Kong 3rd T20I Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

The 3rd T20I between Malaysia and Hong Kong will be played at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on February 23, 2020 (Sunday). The match will start at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 07:30 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Malaysia vs Hong Kong 3rd T20I Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

There are no broadcasters available for Hong Kong’s tour of Malaysia 2020. So, there will be no live telecast of Malaysia vs Hong Kong 3rd T20I match. However, there are options for streaming which we will share below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Malaysia vs Hong Kong 3rd T20I Match? Also, Get Free Live Cricket Score Updates

Cricket fans can catch the live action of MAL vs HK 3rd T20I match 2020 live on Malaysia Cricket Live YouTube channel. There is also an option to follow ball-by-ball score updates with online live commentary at LatestLY.