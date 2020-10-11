11 Oct, 19:49 (IST)

After the early departure of Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane came at the crease and is looking determined to make a mark in his debut for Delhi Capitals. Despite not playing professional cricket since long, Rahane didn't look rusty at all as he smashed the likes of Trent Boult and James Pattinson for glorious boundaries. On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan hasn't got much of strike and he'll be aiming to register a significant score.

11 Oct, 19:36 (IST)

OUT! What an emphatic start by the defending champions! Just after hitting a four, Prithvi Shaw perishes as Trent Boult continues his dominance in powerplay overs. It was an incoming-fulliish delivery which Shaw failed to drive and Krunal Pandya takes a good catch at covers. Prithvi Shaw c Krunal Pandya b Boult 4(3)

11 Oct, 19:32 (IST)

The players are out in the middle as the action gets underway. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are the two openers for Delhi Capitals while Trent Boult starts proceedings with the ball.

11 Oct, 19:08 (IST)

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

11 Oct, 19:08 (IST)

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

11 Oct, 19:07 (IST)

Toss: The news from the center is that Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and has elected to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Some big decisions by DC management as Ajinkya Rahane comes in and its not Shikhar Dhawan who goes out. Its Rishabh Pant instead. Alex Carey will keep wickets for Capitals in this match as he replaces Shimron Hetmyer. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will continue with their winning combination.  

11 Oct, 18:53 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Both teams have enjoyed a sensation run in the season in the season so far, and with the top-spot in team standings being at stakes, an exciting contest is on the cards. Meanwhile, stay tuned as toss coming up your way...

MI vs DC Live Score Updates: Fans must brace themselves to witness an exciting game of cricket as Table-toppers Delhi Capitals are meeting Mumbai Indians in the Super Sunday fixture of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi with the top position in the points table at stakes. With five victories in six outings, Shreyas Iyer’s DC are on a roll and are just a few steps away from securing a berth in the playoffs. On the other hand, the defending champions have won four of their six matches and will like to cross the line in the upcoming encounter as well. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned for the live commentary and updates of the game. MI vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 27.

After losing two of their first three games, Rohit Sharma and Co made a scintillating comeback and are on a winning streak since then. From Rohit Sharma to Suryakumar Yadav, every top-order batsmen have made a mark in the ongoing tournament while Kieron Pollard and Pandya brothers providing late flourishes regularly. Coming to the bowling department, pace trio Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson are in the top five of purple cap list. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Abu Dhabi Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Speaking of Delhi Capitals, they have also put up an all-round show, keeping the encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad aside where they faced a 15-run loss. Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer have done well in the top order while Marcus Stoinis has been a nightmare for bowlers in the end overs. South African speedster Kagiso Rabad is leading purple cap charts with 15 wickets, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Anrich Nortje providing the necessary support.

With both sides enjoying a purple patch, predicting favourites is not easy. Toss will indeed play a crucial role as due is expected to play a part in the latter half. Hence, the toss-winning captain is likely to choose bowling after winning the toss.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav