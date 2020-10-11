Mumbai Indians continued their winning run in IPL 2020 as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in match 27 of the Indian Premier League on October 11, 2020 (Sunday) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Brilliant all-round performances saw the record champions pick up their fifth win of the season and move to the top of the table, replacing the Shreyas Iyer-led side at the summit of team standings. MI vs DC Highlights IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals by Five Wickets.

After electing to bat first, Delhi Capitals started poorly by losing Prithvi Saw in the very first over and Ajinka Rahane also followed soon. However, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan steading the innings fir DC with the latter scoring his first half-century of the season. But brilliant death bowling by MI, meant Delhi had put up a score of 162/4 in their twenty overs.

Chasing a par target, MI lost skipper Rohit Sharma for cheap but Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock put the defending champions in cruise control by scoring half-centuries each. Ishan Kishan then carried on the good work which was then finished by Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard to hand Mumbai a five-wicket win.

Mumbai Indians fans were impressed with yet another dominant performance displayed by the record champions and praised them on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

Aakash Chopra

#MI have had no such issues to address. The juggernaut rolls on. First win in #IPL2020 while chasing. Hard to pick holes in the defending champions’ ship. It’ll be a travesty if Surya Kumar doesn’t play for India at some stage. #MIvDC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 11, 2020

Back on Top

Consistency

Mumbai Indians Only IPL team to 50+ avg against all team 🏌️‍ #MI — Anand Tendulkar💔ᴹᴵ (@TendulkarAnand) October 11, 2020

Mi to DC

MI to DC in points table pic.twitter.com/dFyWDSGEXk — abhi 💀 (@single__ldka) October 11, 2020

Champion Team

Mumbai Indians are not dependent on one or two player whether it is batting or bowling - it has always been a team work and won matches as an unit. This is a halllmark of the champion side 🐐 #MIvDC @mipaltan — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 11, 2020

MI Magic

The fourth consecutive win propels Mumbai Indians to the top of the Indian Premier League 2020 table as they replaced tonight's opponents Delhi Capitals in pole position. MI next face Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday with Delhi taking on Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2020 11:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).