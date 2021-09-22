Mumbai Indians (MI) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The MI vs KKR, IPL 2021 clash will be played at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams are hopeful of making it into the playoffs and will be aiming to take a huge step towards that goal. So ahead of the MI vs KKR clash, we take a look at the Abu Dhabi weather and how the pitch will behave. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Mumbai Indians had a disappointing resumption to the UAE leg of their IPL 2011 campaign as they lost to rivals Chennai Super Kings in Dubai and Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming to take advantage of the defending champions’ uncertainty and record their second consecutive win after a dominating display against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Abu Dhabi Weather

Abu Dhabi (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The temperature in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2021 (Thursday) for the MI vs KKR clash will be in the late 30 degrees Celsius with the temperature dropping into the night. There is no chance of rain so an uninterrupted game be expected.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

The opening game at the venue wasn’t a great indicator of how the pitch will behave as KKR and RCB had very contrasting outings. However, Abu Dhabi has seen big scores in the past if the batsmen are able to get themselves set and similar could be expected from the strip during the MI vs KKR clash with the bowlers also receiving some help.

