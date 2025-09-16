Bangladesh are set to lock horns with Afghanistan in what is a crucial match in Group B of the Asia Cup 2025. The Zayed Cricket Stadium will host the BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 match and the outcome of this encounter will impact which teams make it to the Super 4 round of the tournament. In this article, we shall take a look at how the weather might be in Abu Dhabi and what can be expected from the Zayed Cricket Stadium pitch during the BAN vs AFG match.

The Afghanistan National Cricket Team got off to a perfect start in their Asia Cup 2025 campaign, beating Hong Kong China by a massive margin of 94 runs in their tournament opener. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Match 9 and Who Will Win BAN vs AFG T20I?

Rashid Khan and co, who have had inspirational performances in international cricket in the past few years, will be heading into the Group B showdown against Bangladesh with confidence, knowing that another victory will put them in pole position to qualify for the Super 4 stage. The Bangladesh National Cricket Team, on the other hand, face a must-win situation as they gear up to face Afghanistan. After starting off with a victory over Hong Kong China, Litton Das and co slumped to a big defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka. That loss against Sri Lanka has left Bangladesh in third place on the Group B points table and a win over Afghanistan will keep their Super 4 hopes alive big time. Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Sri Lanka Move to Top Spot in Group B Following Narrow Victory Against Hong Kong China, India Become First Team to Qualify For Super Four.

Abu Dhabi Weather Live Updates

The BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 match is set to start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). As seen in the Abu Dhabi live weather updates above, the temperature is expected to be between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius. Firstly, there would be no rain and fans can expect a match without any weather-related interruptions, much like it has been thus far in the Asia Cup 2025. However, as has been the case with Dubai, the conditions are going to be pretty humid in the middle, with the humidity percentage being around 64% at the time of the BAN vs AFG Asia Cup Match. Pakistan Will Be Knocked Out of Asia Cup 2025 If They Boycott Match Against UAE.

Zayed Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The Zayed Cricket Stadium pitch is not expected to change much from what we have seen so far in the Asia Cup 2025. Run-scoring has been a bit tough and the batters need to make the most of the powerplay when field restrictions are available and also rotate the strike frequently in a bid to avoid getting into a shell. Spinners will find a lot of assistance from this track and with both Bangladesh and Afghanistan having some quality spin bowlers in their ranks, the BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 makes for a must-watch. A target of 170-180 might turn out to be a challenging one to get on this track.

