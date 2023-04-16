In match number 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign, five-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns against two-time IPL champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on April 16, 2023, Sunday. Coming to the match preview for the match between Mumbai and Kolkata, Mumbai had a rough start to their IPL 2023 campaign as they lost their opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Their next game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also ended in a defeat for the Rohit Sharma-led unit. However, the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) turned out to be fruitful as they finally managed to secure their first win of the tournament. During their last game, their bowlers, especially Jason Behrendorff (3-fer) and Piyush Chawla (3-fer) produced match-winning spells that saw Delhi posting 172, despite David Warner and Axar Patel’s fighting 50s. Chasing 173, captain Rohit Sharma (65), batters Ishan Kishan (31) and Tilak Verma (41) came good with the bat as Mumbai chased down the target with ease. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on the other hand, could not have asked for a better start as after losing their opening match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) they went on to register two consecutive wins in a row, placing them in the fourth position in the points table after accumulating four points out of the three games they have played. Their last game ended in a win as they stunned 2022 IPL winners, Gujarat Titans, to secure their second straight win of the IPL 2023 season. Having leaked too many runs, Gujarat posted a daunting total of 204. Other than Sunil Narine, who bagged three wickets, no other bowlers managed to scalp more than two wickets. Bowling is a concern that Kolkata need to sort out if they are to reach the playoff stage of the IPL 2023. Chasing 205, Kolkata lost a few early wickets but that did not cause any problems while chasing the target as batters, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, and, Rinku Singh combined together to score crucial knocks that saw them reach the finish line without worrying too much.

Over the years, we have seen how Mumbai have been the dominating the matches against Kolkata, with them winning on most occasions (22 wins against Kolkata out of 31 games), this time the match against Kolkata will be totally different. Coming into the match against Mumbai, Kolkata will be feeling confident after performing well with the bat and bowl in their last two games and after having ticked all boxes. The resurgence of lower-order batter Rinku Singh is something that Kolkata will be most glad about. On the other hand, Mumbai are coming into the match after finally registering their first win of the tournament and look confident. If Mumbai are win their next game against Kolkata, captain Rohit Sharma’s form at the top is crucial. 'Too Funny!' Virat Kohli in Splits While Watching His Batting in Punjabi Commentary (Watch Video).

MI vs KKR Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Mumbai and Kolkata played against each other 31 times with the five-time champions emerging as winners on most occasions (22 times) while Kolkata prevailed nine times.

MI vs KKR Match Number 22 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Rohit Sharma (MI)

Cameron Green (MI)

Tilak Verma (MI)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR)

Rinku Singh (KKR)

Nitish Rana (KKR)

MI vs KKR Match Number 22 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The MI vs KKR IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, on April 16 (Sunday). The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 03:00 pm IST.

MI vs KKR Match Number 22 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the MI vs KKR Match Number 22 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the MI vs KKR Match Number 22 in India. IPL 2023: Tough Pill To Swallow, Taking It This Close, Says GT Captain Hardik Pandya After Victory Against PBKS in Last-Over Thriller.

MI vs KKR Match Number 22 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Jason Behrendorff, Hrithik Shokeen, Nehal Wadhera, Arshad Khan, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav

