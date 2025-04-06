Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 7. This will be the second home game for the Hardik Pandya-led MI. In their first home game, Mumbai thrashed the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, which was also their first victory. The Hardik-led side are coming into this contest after suffering a defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Veteran Rohit Sharma missed the MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match due to a knee injury. MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 20.

It is expected that Rohit might be available for the much-awaited MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match on Monday. Ahead of the MI vs RCB IPL 2025 game, the five-time champions received a huge boost as their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah joined the squad. Bumrah missed the first few games in IPL 2025 after suffering a lower back injury during the Sydney Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. However, Bumrah's availability for the MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match is yet to be confirmed by the franchise or IPL.

Talking about the Rajat Patidar-led RCB, the franchise has started its IPL 2025 promising note. The Bengaluru-based franchise has won two games out of three they have played so far. The Rajat Patidar-led side are coming into this contest after suffering a one-sided defeat against one-time champion Gujarat Titans (GT) at home. The defeat against Gujarat was their first loss in the IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians

For the Mumbai Indians, if Rohit Sharma gets fit, he might play as an impact player and will open the innings along with wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton. At number three, we could expect Will Jacks. In the middle order, Suryakumar Yadav will be the key batter alongside Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma. Captain Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santner will add more firepower to the line-up. Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur and Trent Boult will lead the bowling attack.

MI Likely XI vs RCB

Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Trent Boult

MI Impact Players: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are unlikely to change their playing XI. Veteran Virat Kohli and hard hitter Phil Salt will continue to open the innings. At number three, we could see Devdutt Padikkal. It is to be noted that Bengaluru might use Rasikh Salam as their impact player. Salam could replace Padikkal. MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Captain Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma are the three main batters in the middle order for the Bengaluru-based franchise. Tim David and Krunal Pandya will add more firepower in the lower-middle order. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal are the three frontline pacers.

RCB Likely XI vs MI

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

RCB Impact Players: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh.

