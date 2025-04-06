Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be playing their second home game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The five-time champions will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 7. The Hardik Pandya-led MI won their first home game against the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the five-time champions suffered a crushing defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous IPL 2025 match. Will Jasprit Bumrah Play in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Star Pacer Featuring in Playing XI for Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, the Rajat Patidar-led RCB are coming into this contest after suffering a thrashing loss against the Gujarat Titans at home. So far, Mumbai are struggling in the IPL 2025. The franchise has just won one game out of the four they have played so far. RCB, on the other hand, are having a good campaign, having won two games out of three.

Ahead of the MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match, the five-time champions received a huge boost as Jasprit Bumrah has joined the squad. Bumrah missed the initial games of IPL 2025 due to a lower back injury. However, it is yet to be confirmed about Bumrah's availability. Talking about Rohit Sharma, the veteran missed the previous encounter with LSG due to a knee injury.

It is expected that Sharma will likely be available for the MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match. RCB, on the other hand, does not have injury issues in their squad. The Bengaluru-based franchise will hope to get back on the winning track, whereas Mumbai will aim for a strong win at home.

MI vs RCB Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have faced each other in 33 matches in the Indian Premier League. Out of these, Bengaluru won 14, whereas Mumbai managed to secure 19 victories.

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Virat Kohli Josh Hazlewood Suryakumar Yadav Hardik Pandya Trent Boult

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Key Battles

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batters need to be careful of Mumbai Indians ace speedster Trent Boult. The left-arm pacer is a very experienced bowler and can take wickets from his first spell. Boult will be the biggest threat for RCB. Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli will be a key batter for his side during the match against the five-time champions, MI. Wankhede Stadium offers help to batters, and if Kohli utilises this, then he would become the biggest threat. Kohli is a proven match-winner, and we all know how dangerous he can become.

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

Mumbai Indians will host the Royal Challengers in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League 2025. The MI vs RCB IPL 2025 ga,e will be played at iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 7. MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Indian Premier League 2025. Viewers in India can watch the live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers IPL 2025 match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For live streaming options, fans can watch the MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would require a subscription.

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Impact Players

Mumbai have used Rohit Sharma as their Impact Player substitute. However, the veteran missed the last match against LSG due to a knee injury. It is expected that Rohit will be available for the MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match. He might play the same role during the high-voltage encounter in Wankhede Stadium. Rasikh Dar Salam was the impact player for Bengaluru in their previous encounter. He replaced Devdutt Padikkal in the playing XI. Rasikh might be the impact player during the MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match.

