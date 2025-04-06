MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the match number 20 of the Indian Premier League 2025 Mumbai Indians (MI) will be up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 07. The MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. 'Lion is Back', Jasprit Bumrah Joins MI For IPL 2025, Wife Sanjana Ganesan Makes Story-Like Announcement To Son Angad About Pacer's Return (Watch Video).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be looking to get back to winning track as they face struggling Mumbai Indians. RCB after two back to back wins lost to Gujarat Titans at home while MI have won just one game out of four matches thus far. Meanwhile, we have drafted the MI vs RCB Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025. Virat Kohli Opens Up About His Bond With Rohit Sharma, Ace Batter Says RO-KO 'Definitely Enjoyed' Playing Together For India Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Phil Salt (RCB) and Ryan Rickelton (MI).

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) and Virat Kohli (RCB).

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (MI), Liam Livingstone (RCB), Krunal Pandya (RCB) and Naman Dhir (MI).

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood (RCB), Vignesh Puthur (MI) and Ashwani Kumar (MI).

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Hardik Pandya (c), Phil Salt (vc).

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Phil Salt (RCB), Ryan Rickelton (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Virat Kohli (RCB), Hardik Pandya (MI), Liam Livingstone (RCB), Krunal Pandya (RCB), Naman Dhir (MI), Josh Hazlewood (RCB), Vignesh Puthur (MI) and Ashwani Kumar (MI).

