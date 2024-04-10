Virat Kohli is well-known as a man of big heart. He loves his fans as well as respects them knowing that without them cricket is not the same. When a fan breached security during the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match at Jaipur, security came in to catch him. Virat Kohli was concerned about what the security might do with the fan and gestured towards them to be gentle with him. Fans loved his concern about every single fan and made it viral on social media. Fan Breaches Security To Hug Virat Kohli During RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Video Goes Viral.

The way Virat Kohli said, "Aram Se" to the security guards for his fan boy.🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/bTtx6Hz0eG — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) April 10, 2024

