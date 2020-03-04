Mitchell Johnson Revives Old Rivalry With Virat Kohli, Takes a Sly Dig at Indian Captain Over His ‘Dikha Doonga’ Comment

Mitchell Johnson Trolls Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Getty Images)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been facing a lot of criticism and trolls after his side’s 2-0 loss in Test series against New Zealand. The Delhi-born cricketer struggled with the bat throughout the series as India were completely outplayed by the Kiwis. Along with his poor form, Kohli on-field behaviour has also raised many eyebrows. From swearing Kane Williamson to him animated celebration, Kohli created controversies many times and also faced the heat from the fans. Now, former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson also joined the list of people criticising Kohli and took a sly dig at his in his Instagram story. Inzamam-ul-Haq Backs Virat Kohli, Says 'He Has Nothing to Worry About'.

According to an article in Indian Express, Kohli was heard saying “Jab India mein yeh log aayengey, tab dikha doonga (When they will come to India, I will show them),” while fielding in the second Test. Johnson took the screenshot of this news and shared it in his Instagram story while saying “This makes me laugh.” Well, Kohli and Johnson already have a history with each other and the latter has added another chapter to it. During India’s 2014-15 Tour of Australia, the two talismanic cricketers got involved in many heated arguments on-filed and grabbed a lot of headlines too. As of now, Johnson is a retired cricketer but still didn’t want to leave the opportunity to troll Kohli.

Mitchell Johnson's Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After the humiliating defeat against Kane Williamson and Co, India will next be seen in action during the three-match ODI series against South Africa. The Men in Blue will certainly look for redemption and will be eyeing to thrash the Proteas side in order to get back on winning track. The first encounter of the three-match will be played on March 12 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.