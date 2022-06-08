Star Indian women's cricketer Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket. "It was an honour to have led the team for so many years. It definitely shaped me as a person & hopefully helped shape Indian Women's Cricket as well," her statement reads.

Thank you for all your love & support over the years! I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. pic.twitter.com/OkPUICcU4u — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 8, 2022

