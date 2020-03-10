Mohammad Abbas Birthday Special: Interesting Facts about the Pakistan Pacer As He Turns 30

Mohammad Abbas (Photo Credits: File Image)

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas celebrates his 30th birthday on March 10, 2020 (Tuesday). Born in 1990, Abbas made his international debut for Pakistan in 2017 against the West Indies and needed only two deliveries to take his maiden international wicket. Although he has only played 18 Test matches for Pakistan and only three One-Day Internationals, Abbas was signed by Leicestershire County Cricket Club to play in the 2018 County Championship in England. Abbas has established himself as one of Pakistan’s main pick for the longest format of cricket. Meanwhile, on his 30th birthday, take a look at some interesting facts about Mohammad Abbas. Asia Cup 2020 Likely to be held in Bangladesh, Report Cites Possible Deal Between PCB and BCB.

Abbas was born in a small village Jathekey near Sambrial in Sialkot, Punjab (Pakistan). As a struggling teenager, Abbas earned his livelihood by working as a welder in a leather factory and also by working as a helper in a law firm in Sialkot. It was during one such a day at the law firm when he got a call for the selection into the district U19 cricket team of Sialkot. That move shot up his cricketing career. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about him:

Mohammad Abbas was born in a small village near Sambrial in Sialkot, Pakistan on March 10, 1990

Abbas initially earned his livelihood through wielding work in a leather factory and by working as a helper in a law firm

He was still working as an office boy in a Sialkot court when he was selected for the district Under-19 cricket team

Mohammad Abbas made his Test debut against West Indies on April 21, 2017

Abbas Has so far played 18 Test Matches and 3 ODIs for Pakistan and has taken 75 Test and 1 ODI wicket respectively.

Mohammad Abbas took his maiden international wicket in the only second delivery of his debut match

He is the joint second-fastest Pakistan bowler to take 50 wickets in Test cricket

Mohammad Abbas is also the joint fifth quickest player to reach 50 Test wickets in International cricket

Mohammad Abbas has so far represented Pakistan in 18 Test matches and has taken 75 Test wickets at an average of 20.76 and he has also played 3 ODI matches for Pakistan. In his debut Test match, Abbas dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite for a duck and achieved his maiden Test wicket from his only second delivery in international cricket. He finished the match with three wickets and also achieved his maiden five-wicket haul later in the same tour.