Mohammad Kaif Turns the Clock Back! Takes Superb Catch During India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020; Sachin Tendulkar & Fans Laud his Fielding Effort

Mohammad Kaif might have retired from cricket in July 2018, but the former Indian cricketer continues to impress with his electrifying fielding during India Legends vs. Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020. Kaif who is a part of the Indian Legends team displayed his agility on the field by diving in all directions the Men in Blue elected to bowl after winning the toss. The Indian Legends Team is currently battling it out against the Sri Lankan Legends at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The fielding effort not only impressed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar but also the netizens who hailed Kaif for his agility. India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, With Time in IST?

Mohammad Kaif was always known as a great fielding even when he played for the Indian team. Talking about the match, the Sri Lankan Legends posted a total of 139 runs on the board for the hosts. There were many occasions when Kaif proved to be better than the youngsters and gave them a run for their money. With this, he dismissed Chamra Kapugedera on 23 runs. Munaf Patel scalped four wickets in the innings. Check out the pictures where Sachin Tendulkar applauded Kaif and a few Twitter reactions below

Sachin Tendulkar appreciates Mohammad Kaif's brilliant fielding and the catch. 👏✌️#RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/Qcrb8BT1Pm — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_05) March 10, 2020

@BCCI URGENT: Please cross check. @sachin_rt is playing with current younger players, not with legends/veterans. @MohammadKaif 💪💪💪👏👏👏👏👌👌 — Brijesh Dhruve (@brijeshdhruve) March 10, 2020

Yeh Mohammed Kaif toh aaj bhi Indian team mein select ho sakta hai#RoadSafteyWorldSeries — Arjun.. (@iamZoomie) March 10, 2020

Why is Mohammed Kaif not India's fielding coach? #WorldSeries #unacademyroadsafetyworldseries — Kaustuv Kashyap (@KashyapKaustuv) March 10, 2020

Talking about the Lankan innings, Chamra Kapugedera and Tillakaratne Dilshan scored the highest runs for the team by making 23. As of now, India has lost three wickets and at the time of going online, India Legends needed 120 runs from 94 balls.