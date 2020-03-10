India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, With Time in IST?

Sachin Tendulkar during a practice session (Photo Credits: @RSWorldSeries/Twitter)

India vs Sri Lanka Legends Match Live Streaming Online: After a day’s break, the action in Road Safety World Series T20 2020 is back with hosts India Legends up against Sri Lanka. Both the teams won their respective opening matches and now will be looking to make it two in two encounters. Meanwhile, for India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends free live streaming online and live telecast details, fans can scroll below. Road Safety World Series T20 2020 Schedule, Teams, Full Squads, Live Telecast and Online Streaming Details You Need to Know.

India Legends defeated West Indies Legends in the first match of the tournament by seven wickets. Set 151 runs to win, India Legends, thanks to Virender Sehwag’s unbeaten 74 off 57 balls, reached the target in 18.2 overs. Apart from him, Sachin Tendulkar scored 36.

When is India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020 Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

The match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legend will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on March 10, 2020 (Tuesday). The match will start at 07:00 pm IST. Zaheer Khan Gives Young Cricketers a Run for their Money as He grabs a Stunning One Handed Catch During Road Safety World Series 2020 India vs West Indies (Watch Video).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020? TV Channels in India

The Colours network are the official broadcasters of the tournament. Hence, the Road Safety Series Legends match between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on Colours Cineplex and Colours Kannada Cinema. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of IND vs SL match.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020?

Fans unable to catch the live telecast of the game on TV can watch the clash online as well. The India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match in Road Safety World Series 2020 live streaming will be available on Jio Tv as well as on the Voot mobile app and website. Prasar Bharati Sports (DD Sports) YouTube channel will also provide the live streaming of the match.

Sri Lanka Legends, on the other hand, defeated Australia Legends by seven runs. Sri Lanka Legends defended 161 as Tillakaratne Dilshan scalped three wickets. Both teams will now be looking to register their second win of the tournament.