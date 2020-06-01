Mohammad Rizwan Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About the Talented Pakistan Wicket-Keeper Batsman

Mohammad Rizwan (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mohammad Rizwan celebrates his 28th birthday on June 1, 2020 (Monday). Born in 1992, the talented wicket-keeper batsman has represented the Pakistan national team in 56 international matches and his currently the team’s first-choice wicket-keeper batsman after former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was dropped post the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, where Pakistan was knocked out of the league stages. Rizwan has already shown enough promises of how fine a cricketer he is with two centuries in his last four ODI matches.

Born in Peshawar, Rizwan made his debut for Pakistan against Bangladesh in April 2015 and scored a half-century in his debut innings. He scored another four innings later and was competing for the wicket-keeper’s position with Sarfaraz Ahmed. But a string of low scores followed by Sarfaraz getting appointed as the national captain, Rizwan lost his place in the national team and returned to the domestic circuit where he excelled. Take a look at some interesting facts about the Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman.

Mohammad Rizwan was born in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwta region of Peshawar on June 1, 1992

Rizwan made his international debut against Bangladesh at Dhaka in April 17, 2015

Mohammad Rizwan made his maiden century in an ODI match against Australia

Rizwan represents Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League

Mohammad Rizwan has so far represented Pakistan in 32 ODIs, 18 T20Is and 6 Test matches

He has scored two hundred and three half-centuries in international cricket

Post the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Mohammad Rizwan was made Pakistan's first-choice wicket-keeper

He continued to excel in the domestic circuit and even hit his highest List A score in the 2018 Pakistan Cup and was also named the Player of the tournament in the 2019-20 National T20 Cup. Rizwan eventually made his return to the national team on January 27, 2019, against South Africa after Sarfaraz was rested. But with the latter dropped from captaincy towards the end of 2019 and for his poor form, Rizwan took his place as the first-choice keeper in the team.