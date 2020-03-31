Mosaddek Hossain, Bangladesh Cricketer Provides Food to 200 Underprivileged People Amid Nationwide Coronavirus Lockdown

Mosaddek Hossain Donates Food to Underprivileged People in Bangladesh (Photo Credits: Facebook/MosaddekHossain)

Mosaddek Hossain Saikat has become the latest sports personality to hit the streets and help the underprivileged in this hour of crisis amid the global coronavirus outbreak. The Bangladesh batsman joined a host of cricket stars from worldwide to lend out his helping hand to the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mosaddek, 24, distributed food to at least 200 underprivileged people in Mymensingh, a locality in his homeland Bangladesh. “I am trying to my level best,” said the young Bangladesh international, who has played 40 international matches for the Asia nation so far and is one of the most promising cricketers to have emerged out of the country. Shahid Afridi Distributes Disinfectant Material, Food Among Needy; Spreads Preventive Measures Against Coronavirus in Pakistan.

“Be well everyone and hope to get rid of this epidemic,” Mosaddek was quoted as saying by The Independent when asked on the fight against COVID-19. “I’m trying to my level best and urge everyone to help the poor people as per your ability.” Mosaddek, who has represented Bangladesh in 30 ODI matches and has scored 470 runs, also posted a series of pictures of himself donating food to some poor people in the society.

Mosaddek Hossain Distributes Food to 200 People

He also posted on his Facebook page urging everyone to stand beside victims of the pandemic and do ‘something for the society.’ “The entire world has been plagued by the COVID-19. No one has ever observed such crisis to our beloved homeland over the years.

"About 6 crore people in a poor country who are helpless and poor, have been going through this troubled situation,” his post read. It’s our responsibility to stand beside them by this time. I feel very fortunate for being able to stand beside the needy people of Mymensingh. Let’s do it who are capable. Do something for our society.”

Do Something for Our Society

Mosaddek was also among 27 centrally-contracted national cricketers, who pledged to donate half of their month’s salary to the Bangladesh government’s relief fund to assist in the fight against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina suggested that the nation-wide lockdown for a 10-day period may be further extended to April 09, 2020, due to the escalation of the COVID-19 situation in the country. As per the latest reports, three people have died in the country while over 33 have been affected by the virus.