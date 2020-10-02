Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni became the most capped player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history as he took the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The legendary wicket-keeper batsman surpassed his teammate Suresh Raina who pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons. Before the game, Raina and Dhoni were tied on 193 IPL appearances, but now, the latter is the lone holder of the prestigious record. Minutes after Dhoni confirmed his place in the playing XI, Raina congratulated his captain and even claimed that he’s happy about the fact that his feat has been broken by none other than the former Indian captain. CSK vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

“Congratulations Mahi bhai (@msdhoni) at becoming the most capped IPL player. Happiest that you are breaking my record. All the best for the game today and am sure @ChennaiIPL will win this season’s @IPL,” tweeted Raina. The post bagged a lot of attention as many rumours were doing rounds that things are not well between the left-handed batsman and CSK management. However, Raina’s congratulatory message certainly indicates that his relationship is still intact with the Chennai-based team. Suresh Raina Sends ‘Heartiest Congratulation’ to Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians Captain Completes 5000 Runs in IPL.

Suresh Raina Congratulates MS Dhoni!!

Congratulations Mahi bhai (@msdhoni) at becoming the most capped IPL player. Happiest that my record is being broken by you. All the best for the game today and am sure @ChennaiIPL will win this season’s @IPL. pic.twitter.com/f5BRQTJ0aF — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 2, 2020

Though Raina is confident about CSK lifting their fourth title, the Men in Yellow haven’t made a desirable start to their campaign. After defeating Mumbai Indians in the season opener, MS Dhoni and Co faced two convincing defeats, slipping down to the bottom of the team standings. They certainly need to get some victories under their belt to stay in the playoff race.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2020 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).