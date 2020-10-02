Rohit Sharma played a match-winning against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday (October 1) and guided Mumbai Indians to their second victory in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). During the course of his 70-run knock in Dubai, the Hitman reached a prestigious milestone, becoming only the third player to score 5000 runs in IPL history. Rohit reached the landmark after scoring his second runs and joined Virat Kohli (5,430) and Suresh Raina (5,368) in the elite list. Minutes after the dashing opener achieved the feat, Raina took to his Twitter page and congratulated his former Indian teammate. KXIP vs MI Stat Highlights IPL 2020.

“Heartiest congratulations my brother on achieving another great milestone of completing 5k runs @ImRo45. Proud of you, more power to you! #MIvsKXIP,” wrote the Chennai Super Kings star on Twitter. Though the left-handed batsman has pulled out of Dream11 IPL 2020 owing to personal reasons, he has been following the tournament in UAE. On many previous occasions, he has tweeted for CSK’s performance, and he didn’t miss out the opportunity of applauding Rohit too. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

View Post:

Heartiest congratulations my brother on achieving another great milestone of completing 5k runs @ImRo45. Proud of you, more power to you!✊#MIvsKXIP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 1, 2020

Meanwhile, MI defeated KXIP by 48 runs and advanced to the top of the team standings. Apart from Rohit Sharma’s stellar 70-run knock, Kieron Pollard (47 off 20 deliveries) and Hardik Pandya (30 off 11 balls) unleashed mayhem in the end overs as Mumbai piled up 191/4 while batting first.

In reply, KL Rahul and Co lost wickets at regular intervals and never really looked in the hunt. Nicholas Pooran tried to pull things back in the middle overs by playing some big shots. However, he also perished after scoring 44 off 27 balls. As a result, KXIP were restricted to 143/8 and faced their third defeat of the season. They also slipped down to the sixth position in the team standings.

