After a win against Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad is all set to take on Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. MS Dhoni on the other hand has quite a bad season so far as they are parked at the bottom of the table. With this, the team will be looking to get back to winning ways. Out of the three games played by the Chennai Super Kings, the team has lost a couple of them and only won one game at the start of IPL 2020 against the Mumbai Indians. Talking about the contest today, the two teams have met each other on 12 occasions so far wherein the Yellow Army has had the last laugh on nine occasions. CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Rest of the three games ended up with SRH being a winner. Talking about the weather in the evening, nothing much will change as the weather will be warm. The players will be wanting to keep themselves hydrated. Not much will be changing when it comes to the pitch as it will be the high-scoring one. Dew too has played hide-and-seek and could have been one of the most vital factors for messing up with the decisions. Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu are the key players.

Talking about Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rashid Khan will be playing his 50th game for the Orange Army. Jonny Bairstow as mentioned above is the key player as he has scored 119 runs in three matches so far with a highest 61-run knock. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.