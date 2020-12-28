MS Dhoni has been given the ICC Spirit Cricket Award for reinstatement of Ian Bell’s run-out during a Test match in 2011 when India toured England. Back then the gesture was lauded by the fans and he was surely hailed for his act but now even the ICC honoured the former Indian cricket team captain with the award. After the award was given, the fans couldn’t contain their excitement and posted tweets on social media hailing the former Indian skipper. MS Dhoni has also been named as the captain for ODI and T20I team. MS Dhoni Named Captain of ICC's Men's ODI and T20I Teams of Decade, Virat Kohli Voted Skipper of Test Side.

"MS DHONI wins the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade. The former India captain was chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011,” ICC tweeted. The former Indian cricket captain had called back the England batsman after he got out in a bizarre manner.

🇮🇳 MS DHONI wins the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade 👏👏 The former India captain was chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.#ICCAwards | #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/3eCpyyBXwu — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Now let's have a look at the tweets below:

MS Dhoni wins ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade https://t.co/9xbOaix9VD — NewsRon (@newsron24) December 28, 2020

Well deserved

Good man

MS dhoni ek aache player to hi sath hi sath wo ek aache insan bhi hai pic.twitter.com/NMAVwJ2Lv2 — Ambike (@Ambike2) December 28, 2020

Last one

Virat Kohli was named the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade Award. Virat Kohli said that he was honoured after getting the gong. The video of Virat Kohli was shared by the ICC on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).