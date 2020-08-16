Wishes and tributes poured out in huge numbers as MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 (Saturday). Dhoni, 39, announced his decision through a post on Instagram where he thanked the country for their support throughout the journey and wrote: “From 1929 hrs consider me as retired.” The post was accompanied by a video montage which showed Dhoni’s journey. Dairy corporation Amul also joined in paying their tributes to the former Indian captain and shared a lovely video on social media – a video that is sure to melt everyone’s heart! MS Dhoni’s Wife Sakshi Pens Emotional Tribute to Husband After He Announces Retirement From International Cricket (See Post)

Amul, popular for its caricatures and witty posts, shared a video and captioned it “We wish all the best to M S Dhoni @msdhoni for the next innings in his life!” The Video starts with the words ‘O Captain, Mahi Captain” with a line below saying “Well Done, MSD!” It pays tribute to the Indian legend with several caricatures like ‘Dhoni AA Gaye” depicting the fans’ cheers when Dhoni came to bat. MS Dhoni Retires at 39: Virat Kohli Pens Emotional Note, Says ‘I Tip My Hat to You’.

The video also captures moments of Dhoni’s title glory with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who he led to four IPL title in 10 seasons and will once again be captaining them this season. It ends with the lines “You’ll be missed! Never dropped.” The video also uses the song ‘Besabriyaan’ from the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The movie was a biopic of the former Indian captain and the lead role was played by late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Amul Pays Tribute to MS Dhoni

We wish all the best to M S Dhoni @msdhoni for the next innings in his life! pic.twitter.com/UvgGHYGPI5 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) August 15, 2020

Dhoni retires as India’s most successful captain and as one of the greatest captain in white-ball cricket. He led India to two World Cup title glory and remains the only international captain to win all three IC tournaments – T20 World Cup, 50-Over World Cup and the Champions Trophy. He also led India to World No 1 ranking in both Tests and ODI formats and retires with the best records as a cricketer.

