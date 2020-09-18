Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on each other in the opening match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The two sides were the finalists of the last season and now will open the proceedings in the new edition of IPL. Both start as favourites to win this year’s title. Meanwhile, let’s find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match 1. MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Other Players to Watch Out For in Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 1.

Mumbai are in search of their record fifth title while Chennai will be hoping to win their fourth trophy this season. Both the teams are among strongest teams in the competition. While CSK has experienced players on its side, MI is relatively a younger side but is loaded with T20 specialists.

MI vs CSK Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are bookmakers choice over Chennai Super Kings. As per the Bet365, the Rohit Sharma-led side is placed at 1.72 while for CSK bookmakers are offering a higher price of 2.10. MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 1.

MI vs CSK Predictions: Who will win?

Even though Mumbai Indians appear to be bookmakers’ clear choice to win the IPL 2020 opener, Chennai Super Kings’ victory can no way be ruled out. The MS Dhoni’s side could end up on the winning side.

Interestingly, Mumbai Indians have defeated Chennai Super Kings in all last five meetings. So, CSK will be looking to turn the tide in their favour as they face defending champions in the season opener.

