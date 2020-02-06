Naseem Shah vs Tamim Iqbal and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for During Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2020 in Rawalpindi

Naseem Shah vs Tamim Iqbal (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Getty Images)

Pakistan will be locking horns with Bangladesh in the first of the two-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The game will get underway on February 7 and both the teams must be eyeing to put up a thumping show. The T20I leg of the tour went to the home team where Babar Azam and Co dominated the Bangla Tigers and clinched the three-match affair 2-0 with one game being washed out due to rain. However, Test cricket is certainly a different ball game and the visitors will fancy their chances of making a comeback. The first clash is expected to witness some individual contests between the players and below, we’ll look at some of them. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Cricket Score 1st Test Match.

Babar Azam has been one of the best batsmen in recent times and will be the key to Pakistan’s success in the upcoming series. Other than him, skipper Azhar Ali and Abid Ali looked in the good form during Pakistan’s previous Test assignment against Sri Lanka and are touted to do well here too. For Bangladesh, veterans like Mahmudulllah and Tamim will have to rise to the occasion in order to change the fortunes for their side. Meanwhile, let’s look at some mini-battles which can enhance the thrill of the first Test. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction.

Babar Azam vs Rubel Hossain

There must have been a lot of planning and plotting in Bangladesh’s camp for dismissing Babar Azam in the first Test and they are likely to rely upon Rubel Hossain to get the job done. The pacer possesses the ability to swing the red cherry and will aim to get rid of the star batsman. However, Azam has been in the sublime form of late and piercing his defences will certainly not be easy.

Naseem Shah vs Tamim Iqbal

Iqbal recently scored a triple hundred in his nation’s premier First-Class tournament, Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) and must be high on confidence. However, he is still expected to get a tough challenge from Pakistan’s latest pace sensation Naseem Shah. The 16-year old pacer can certainly hurry the batsman and will want to dismiss the veteran opener with the brand-new red cherry.

Shaheen Afridi vs Mahmudullah

Another battle which could be seen in the next game is between Mahmudullah and Shaheen Afridi. The former has a ton of experience behind him and will have the onus to be the mainstay of visitors’ batting line-up. However, he has to tackle Afridi in the middle-overs. The left-arm pacer can exploit the reverse swing from the old ball and will try to fox Mahmudullah in the first game.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka 1-0 in their previous Test series at home and are firm favourites to do well here too. Nevertheless, defeating Bangladesh will certainly not be a bread and butter task and thus, being complacent can cost the home side in a big way.