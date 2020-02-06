Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for PAK vs BAN 1st Test Match 2020

Pakistan National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After clinching the T20I series 2-0, Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the two-match Test series. The first Test match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and will get underway on February 7. With their clinical performance in the T20Is, the home side must be high on confidence. However, a Test match is a different ball game and Bangla Tigers will fancy their chances of making a comeback. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for PAK vs BAN Test. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Cricket Score 1st Test Match.

Pakistan’s last Test assignment was against Sri Lanka in which they clinched the two-match series 1-0 with one game being washed out due to rain. The likes of skipper Azhar Ali, Abid Ali and Babar Azam looked in good form in that series and are expected to do well here too. For Bangladesh, veterans like Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah will need to step up in order to change the fortunes of their side.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – The wicket-keeper for your Dream11 team should be Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Dream11 allows you to choose up to six batsmen, however, we will choose five players for this slot. The batsmen for your team should be Babar Azam (PAK), Mominul Haque (BAN), Mahmudullah (BAN), Abid Ali (PAK) and Asad Shafiq (PAK).

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – The two all-rounders for your Dream11 team should be Yasir Shah (PAK) and Mahmudullah (BAN).

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Naseem Shah (PAK), Mohammad Abbas (PAK), Taijul Islam (BAN).

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Dream11 Team Prediction – Mohammad Rizwan (BAN), Babar Azam (PAK), Mominul Haque (BAN), Mahmudullah (BAN), Abid Ali (PAK), Asad Shafiq (PAK), Yasir Shah (PAK), Mahmudullah (BAN), Naseem Shah (PAK), Mohammad Abbas (PAK), Taijul Islam (BAN).

In recent times, Babar Azam has been one of the most consistent batsmen in all the formats of the game and hence, should be the captain of the side while Mohammad Abbas will be a good pick for vice-captain spot.