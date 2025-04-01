Mumbai, April 1: Northern District have won the Plunket Shield First-Class competition in decisive fashion in Dunedin on Tuesday, for the first time since 2011/12. It is a poetic moment for Neil Wagner, who concludes his domestic career at the same ground he started at back in 2008. Coincidentally, Wagner’s debut game was for Otago against Northern District. He made the move up north for the 2018/19 season. The Kiwi pacer retired from international cricket in 2024 and has now secured one of the only honours he had not been able to in 17 years. NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025: New Zealand Batter Mark Chapman To Miss Second ODI vs Pakistan With Hamstring Injury.

"Definitely up there. Yeah, cherry on the top, like it's just, couldn't have asked for a better ending. Plunket Shield is one of the only things I've never been able to achieve as a team, and to do that in your last game here is definitely a tick off the bucket list and a pretty special day. It's a nice way to end what has been a pretty special time in New Zealand,” said Wagner.

The final round of the Plunket Shield was a must-win for Northern District. Due to a close top three contenders on the points table (Northern District, Canterbury, and Wellington), they needed the outright win points to secure the Shield. The Otago Volts did not make easy pickings on day four for Northern District captain Jeet Raval. Northern District needed seven wickets, and the Volts required 287 runs. In a thrilling morning's play,

Wagner took four wickets to secure his 37th domestic five-fer, and young seamer Josh Brown helped with two more. The final wicket fell before lunch, and it was Henry Cooper’s spin delivering the winning scalp. Following the conclusion of the game, Wagner also reflected on the guard of honour he received at the end of play. NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025: Pakistan’s Usman Khan Ruled Out of Second ODI Against New Zealand Due to Hamstring Injury.

"It's awkward, you don't know what to say or what to do. Don't expect these sort of things, and a very nice touch. Yeah, hopefully it meant that you played a part, I guess, in some of these guys' lives and careers, and the way you play the game, I guess."

"I've sort of just put my head down and tried to walk through it as quick as possible and sort of get out of there. But, yeah, pretty special. I've started losing my voice, I've just been screaming in that change room. It's a pretty special way to end what has been an amazing, I guess, like I say, 17 years in this beautiful country, playing, I guess, with my heart and soul on my sleeve and trying to give everything to try and win trophies and to do it, winning one on the last day, it's pretty special,” he added.

