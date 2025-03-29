New Delhi, March 29: Former Australian batter Stuart Law has been appointed as the head coach of Nepal's men’s cricket team for the next two years. He replaces Monty Desai, whose tenure ended in February after two years at the helm. Cricket Association of Nepal posted on X, “ Head coach appointed. Cricket Association of Nepal Bids Farewell to Head Coach Monty Desai.

Stuart Law Named Nepal Head Coach

Law brings with him a wealth of coaching experience, having worked with multiple international teams. His most recent role was with the USA men’s team, where he led them to a historic T20I series win over Bangladesh and a spot in the Super Eights of the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, his stint lasted just over seven months before he was let go in October 2024.

Law has also served as head coach for Bangladesh and West Indies, as well as interim coach for Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Under his leadership, Bangladesh reached their first-ever Asia Cup final in 2012. Additionally, he has held several coaching positions in Australia, including a role as batting coach for the national team and work with the Under-19 squad.

As a player, Law represented Australia in 54 ODIs and a solitary Test match. His predecessor, Monty Desai, oversaw a period of steady growth for Nepal. Under Desai, Nepal secured whitewash victories against the USA (T20Is) and Canada (ODIs) in early 2024. However, their campaigns in major tournaments remained challenging.

Nepal made their second-ever T20 World Cup appearance in 2024 but failed to win a match. They also debuted in the ODI Asia Cup in 2023 but returned home winless. Nepal To Host ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025.

Law’s first assignment with Nepal will be a crucial tri-series against Scotland and the Netherlands in June, as part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2. Nepal currently sits second-last in the League 2 table, making the upcoming series a vital opportunity for improvement.

With Law’s vast experience and Nepal’s young, ambitious squad, the next two years could be a defining period for the team as they aim to make strides in international cricket.

