The coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic indeed jolted the world financially with numerous people not being able to go out for work. Many faced pay cuts while several even lost their jobs. Sports was one of those fields which entirely came to a halt after the global pandemic as prominent series and tournaments were cancelled all over the globe. While the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma raised funds for COVID-19 victims and urged people regularly to stay within their homes, some athletes struggled to fulfil their daily needs. Netherlands cricketer Paul van Meekeren also belongs to that category as he has been working as a delivery boy in Uber Eats to make ends meet. T20 World Cup: India to Host 2021 Edition while Australia Gets Rescheduled 2022 WC.

If the global pandemic hadn't come in the picture, the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 – as per the original schedule – would have gotten underway yesterday (November 15) in Melbourne, Australia. Apart from the top 10 Test-playing nations, six associate teams (Papua New Guinea, Ireland, Scotland, Namibia, and Oman) had also qualified for the gala tournament. Now, with the T20 World Cup postponed to 2021, Van Meekeren has been delivery food for his daily requirements. ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table Updated.

"Should've been playing cricket today, now I'm delivering Uber eats to get through the winter months!! Funny how things change hahaha keep smiling people," the Dutch cricketer wrote on Twitter.

View Post:

Should’ve been playing cricket today 😏😢 now I’m delivering Uber eats to get through the winter months!! Funny how things change hahaha keep smiling people 😁 https://t.co/kwVEIo6We9 — Paul van Meekeren (@paulvanmeekeren) November 15, 2020

Paul van Meekeren is a right-arm fast bowler who has been a regular member of Netherlands T20I Team lately. Making his international debut in April 2013, the pacer has played five ODIs and 39 T20Is – scalping four and 47 wickets respectively. He also played for Somerset in County cricket.

Meanwhile, the 2021 edition of T20 World Cup will take place in India in October-November. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already announced that the teams qualified for the original 2020 T20 WC will be participating in the gala tournament. With Netherlands set to take part in the event, Van Meekeren will also have a chance to make a mark.

