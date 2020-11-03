Zimbabwe opened their account in 2020-22 ICC Cricket World Super League as they defeated Pakistan in a super over in the series’ third and final One Day International in Rawalpindi. With the win, Zimbabwe moved to fourth in the 13-team group as they gave a huge boost to their 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification chances. However, Pakistan have won the series 2-1 as they recorded wins in the opening two games. Check out the ICC World Super League table.

The ICC Cricket World Super League is a new format introduced by the International Cricket Council and will serve as a part of the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualification process. The competition will be played over a period of two years, as teams look to book a place in the summit event in India in 2023. Each team gets 10 points for a win, five for a tie/ no result/ abandoned match and zero for a loss. ICC Launches ODI Super League Qualification Pathway for 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

Rank Teams Played Won Loss Tied No Result Points NRR 1 England 6 3 3 0 0 30 +0.790 2 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 20 +0.741 3 Australia 3 2 1 0 0 20 -0.001 4 Zimbabwe 3 1 2 0 0 10 -0.741 5 Ireland 3 1 2 0 0 10 -1.749 6 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 7 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 8 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 9 Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 10 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 11 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 12 West Indies 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 13 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 -

A total of 13 teams will be taking part in the competition, 12 full member nations along with the Netherlands. The Dutch earned their place as the 13th team by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship back in 2017. Each team will play an ODI series against eight of the other twelve teams, four series at home and four away. Each series consists of three ODI matches.

India being the hosts, along with the top seven teams in the ICC Cricket World Super League will automatically qualify for the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup. The bottom five teams will play a qualifying tournament, which will also feature the best teams from the lower rungs of competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 09:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).