Quinton de Kock has led the team to a stunning win as he remained unbeaten on the score of 78 runs as the Mumbai Indians chased a total of 149 runs. Needless to say that the fans are hailing the South African cricketer for the kind of inning he put up at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Before we look on at the tweets, here’s how the match panned out for both the sides. So the match started off with Eoin Morgan winning the toss and electing to bat first. Pat Cummins scored the highest runs for the side as he scored 53 runs and Eoin Morgan was the second-highest scorer with 39 runs. MI vs KKR Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

The Mumbai Indians bowlers scalped wickets at regular intervals which did not allow KKR to bring up a big partnership. Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jasprit Bumrah were the ones who walked away with one wicket. Rahul Chahar has a couple of wickets under his belt. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by netizens.

Quinton de Kock 💙 Consistency, Class, Determination, Intent, Team man, Execution, Self Belief, Composed. Brilliant player 🔥💙#IPL2020 — Manish #MI (@iHitman55) October 16, 2020

A comprehensive win for the @mipaltan here in Abu Dhabi. They win by 8 wickets against #KKR. Quinton de Kock remains unbeaten on 78.#Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/O5v3EnES9C — Debojit Nath (@Deb22dn) October 16, 2020

A comprehensive win for the @mipaltan here in Abu Dhabi. They win by 8 wickets against #KKR. Quinton de Kock remains unbeaten on 78.#Dream11IPL #MIvKKR #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/XQqA9B2u7W — Wasim Faiz (@wasimfaiz8) October 16, 2020

Easy win boys @mipaltan. Let's keep the flow going on 18th too. Quinton De Kock was on a roll today. #MI #IPL2020 #MIvKKR — Sameet Bhaturkar (@SameetBhaturkar) October 16, 2020

With this, Mumbai Indians once again top the table with 12 points in their kitty. If Rohit Sharma's men keep their momentum alive, the could be one of the first ones to seal a berth in the play-offs.

