16 Oct, 18:53 (IST) MI vs KKR Live Score Updates Hello and welcome to our updates of Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Both teams have done well so far and would be raring to get more points under their belt. A win here will propel MI to the top of team standings while KKR's newly-appointed skipper Eoin Morgan will want to do well in his maiden assignment. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned as toss coming up your way...

MI vs KKR Live Score Updates: Eoin Morgan’s first assignment as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain gets underway as the Men in Purple & Gold take on Mumbai Indians in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, and both teams must leave no stones unturned to come on top. With five wins from seven encounters, the defending champions are placed at the second position in the points table. On the other hand, KKR are fourth in the list with four triumphs from seven outings. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live commentary and updates of the game. Eoin Morgan Appointed Kolkata Knight Riders Captain After Dinesh Karthik Steps Down.

The Rohit Sharma-led side has done exceptionally well in all the departments, and are on the right track to lift their maiden title. From Rohit Sharma to Ishan Kishan, every top-order batsman has made a mark in this season while Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya have provided late flourishes regularly. Coming to the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have tormented many potent batting line-ups. MI vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match 32 Preview.

Speaking of KKR, it will be interesting to see what changes Morgan will bring in the team. His first job will be to pick settled batting line-ups as constant shuffling in order hasn’t worked for the side. Nevertheless, the likes of Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and even Morgan have done well in the bat which will be a plus point. With Pat Cummins, Andre Russell and Kamlesh Nagarkoti in the ranks, Kolkata also have a potent bowling attack which can put up a great challenge against Rohit Sharma and Co.

Notably, MI registered a convincing 97-run triumph when they met KKR earlier this season, and they’ll eye to replicate the heroics. However, Morgan will be determined to make a mark in his first game as KKR leader.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai